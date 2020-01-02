Marvel Set To Introduce First Trans Character After Calls For Better LGBTQ Representation

Marvel is set to introduce the first transgender character, a studio boss has confirmed.
During a Q&A at the New York Film Academy, Kevin Fiege said they will debut in a forthcoming film that is currently in production.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been frequently criticised in the past for its lack of LGBTQ representation, and asked about the possibility of them introducing a “specifically trans” character, Fiege replied: “Yes, absolutely yes.”
He added: “Very soon, in a movie we’re shooting right now, yes.”
While Fiege did not elaborate further, fans have noted that The Eternals is currently at the shooting stage.
It was previously reported that the movie will also introduce the franchise’s first gay character, as well as its first deaf superhero.
Of the gay character, Fiege said on Good Morning America last year: “He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is.”
Noting the representation of women and Black people in some of the MCU’s previous films, Fiege said recently he wanted to continue to better reflect audiences.
“You look at the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther,” he said. “We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen.”
The Eternals marks the start of the fourth phase of the MCU following the conclusion of the Avengers Infinity saga, and will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani.
In July, Geeks WorldWide reported Marvel bosses were searching for a trans woman for a project scheduled to shoot in 2020, beginning speculation character could be Sera, an Angel-like being from the Thor comics who transitioned to a female identity.
Last year, Fiege revealed that there was already an LGBTQ superhero in the MCU, with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie later confirmed as the character, who was first introduced in Thor: Ragnarok.
She will return in Thor: Love and Thunder – due for release in 2021 – where Tessa said the character’s first order of business will be “to find her queen” after becoming King of New Asgard in Avengers: Endgame.