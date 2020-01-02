Marvel Set To Introduce First Trans Character After Calls For Better LGBTQ Representation

Marvel is set to introduce the first transgender character, a studio boss has confirmed. During a Q&A at the New York Film Academy, Kevin Fiege said they will debut in a forthcoming film that is currently in production. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been frequently criticised in the past for its lack of LGBTQ representation, and asked about the possibility of them introducing a “specifically trans” character, Fiege replied: “Yes, absolutely yes.” He added: “Very soon, in a movie we’re shooting right now, yes.” While Fiege did not elaborate further, fans have noted that The Eternals is currently at the shooting stage.

It was previously reported that the movie will also introduce the franchise’s first gay character, as well as its first deaf superhero. Of the gay character, Fiege said on Good Morning America last year: “He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is.” Noting the representation of women and Black people in some of the MCU’s previous films, Fiege said recently he wanted to continue to better reflect audiences. “You look at the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther,” he said. “We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen.”

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Marvel boss Kevin Feige