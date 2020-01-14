Mark Hamill Takes A Lightsaber To His Facebook Account And Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Hamill is done with Facebook.

The “Star Wars” actor deleted his account on the social media platform to protest its decision to continue allowing political ads containing lies. He also took a swipe at the company’s founder and its billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the process.

Hamill tweeted Sunday he was “so disappointed” Zuckerberg “values profit more than truthfulness.” “I know this is a big ‘Who Cares?’ for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night.”