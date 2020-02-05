Margot Robbie Retires From Amateur Tattooing After Wedding Mishap

Margot Robbie’s inking days are done.

The amateur tattoo artist, who in her day job is a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee for “Bombshell,” told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday that one “particularly bad one” prompted her to retire.

At a bachelorette party the night before a wedding in Australia, drinking led to Robbie applying a tattoo on a bridesmaid’s back. While it wasn’t what the bridesmaid expected, “she was cool about it,” the “Birds of Prey” star recalled.

“But do you know who was not cool about it? Her mom,” Robbie told Fallon. “When she walked down the aisle, as a maid of honor in a backless dress, and there’s like this red, raw scabbing tattoo. And her mom was filthy with me. ... She was so angry. And I thought I really shouldn’t do this anymore.”

But Robbie had a pretty good run for someone who bought her tattoo gun on eBay and freely admitted she can’t draw and isn’t qualified.

Robbie made news for her hobby a few years ago, when she tattooed a “Suicide Squad” crew member with what was supposed to be the intentionally misspelled “SKWAD,” as others on the production received. Instead, the tattoo came out “SWAD.” Maybe she should have called it quits then.