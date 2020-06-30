Layoffs, Pay Cuts, Unfair Contracts: Journalists Working In Language Media and Small Editions Face Exploitation Every Day

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Vice President Venkiah Naidu (C), former prime minister Manmohan Singh (2 R) and Lokmat Media Group Chairman Vijay Darda (3 R), Nitin Gadkari (3 L) with others at launch Marathi daily Lokmat's Delhi edition in its centenary year on December 14, 2017 in New Delhi

Nagpur, MAHARASHTRA — On April 16, 2020, Vijay Darda, former Congress Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of the Lokmat Media Group, which publishes three newspapers including the largest selling Marathi daily Lokmat, wrote a letter to his roughly 3600 employees. “Taking into account the family members of all our employees, around 30,000 people depend on Lokmat today,” Darda wrote in an emotional letter written in Marathi. “It is my responsibility to make sure no one is workless and exposed… Lokmat is a family… If there is one chapati, we will divide it amongst ourselves but we will remain under Lokmat’s roof together. I want to assure you again, take care but don’t worry.” Two months later, Lokmat has laid off close to 700 of its employees, of which about 30% are journalists, from editions and newsrooms spread across Maharashtra, Delhi and areas bordering Madhya Pradesh, HuffPost India has learnt from interviews with reporters and a petition filed in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High court by the Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists. Lokmat isn’t the only language media group that is doing it. Sakal Media Group, headed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Abhijit Pawar, has shut down its English edition Sakal Times and Goa edition Gomantak Times and has also closed operations of the Marathi flagship paper in four districts- Akola, Jalgaon, Nanded, and Solapur. Sakal’s downsizing has rendered over 100 journalists jobless. The recent layoffs of hundreds of journalists at The Hindu and the Hindustan Times has sparked understandable concern over the health of India’s news business, yet the large-scale decimation of non-English newsrooms has inspired little comment. While the English language press dominates the national conversation — particularly on social media — the non-English press is arguably more influential and reaches tens of thousands more readers. The discord in the Marathi news ecosystem is symptomatic of similar problems in language papers across the country. Many of these layoffs have been explained as a consequence of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing national lockdown and economic recession.

HuffPost India spoke to many of these journalists, who have lost their jobs and who are still working in these newspapers, and found that in most cases newspaper management pushed employees to resign, rather than enter a formal process of layoffs that involves a final settlement. This decision, employees say, was to make it cheaper for management to fire these journalists. “Thirty-six people have been told to submit their resignations and these people have complied with it. As a settlement, only the current month’s salary is being given,” a Sakal journalist said, seeking anonymity as they feared reprisals from their management. “They are either giving journalists a letter and asking them to sign it or asking the journalists to resign themselves citing personal or health reasons and all this is without any notice.” The journalist said that Sakal management had already enforced steep pay-cuts in April, the first month of the nation-wide lockdown. “Around 40 percent of the overall staff is being laid off in the Sakal group. Our EPF contribution is down from 12 percent to 10 percent,” he said. The Sakal group discontinued its Goan edition, Gomantak Times, on June 1. “Our 50% salary was deducted in April and May month citing lockdown. Earlier this month, out of 13 people working in Gomantak Times, five who were on the contract were asked to resign and given June-July’s salary as a settlement,” informed a journalist of Gomantak Times. “Eight people, who were on the wage board, have been told that they will be contacted for further settlement.” At Lokmat, which calls itself the Pride of Maharashtra, things are worse. Several former and current employees of this newspaper told HuffPost India that the management of Lokmat Media Group had been employing unfair employment strategies for years. “In the first week of June, the HR guy came and told me that I don’t need to come to office from the next day,” said a Lokmat ‘Operator’(sub-editor), who was working in an edition in Maharashtra. This sub-editor, who is also responsible for laying out pages, said she had been working for the Lokmat group for almost a decade but was never given a proper contract despite repeated requests over the years. “The only proof I could give you that I was an employee of the Lokmat group is the bank statement which says that I received my monthly salary from them every month. That’s it. No contract, no id card, no EPF and I kept on doing my job because Lokmat is reputed and rich publication but I never thought they would dump me when I needed this job the most,” she said. At the time of her termination, she said, she was earning less than Rs 15,000 per month despite almost a decade at the organisation. Another laid-off Lokmat journalist said even those who had signed proper contracts with the newspaper could do nothing.

Mint via Getty Images A file photo of a Newspaper Stall selling Marathi Newspapers in Mumbai