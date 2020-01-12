Maradu Flat Demolition: Fourth And Final Building To Be Razed At 2 PM

A 55-meter high apartment complex, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Kochi’s Maradu municipality, was demolished at around 11.03 am on Sunday as part of the Supreme Court’s order to raze four luxury complexes in the area.
The fourth and last building of the same height will be demolished at 2 pm, marking the completion of implementing the court’s order passed last year. The four complexes together housed a total of 343 flats.
Jain Coral Cove was demolished on Sunday morning using controlled implosion method. Ahead of the demolition, the area in a 200-metre radius of the building was kept out of bounds for people and all kinds of traffic.
On Saturday, the two other complexes near the backwaters ― H2O Holy Faith and the twin towers of Alfa Serene ― were destroyed in a similar implosion, in which explosives filled within the structures of the building are blasted in a controlled manner.
Mumbai-based Edifices Engineering carried out the explosion with the assistance of experts from South Africa-based Jet Demolition.
The Ernakulam District Collector used his authority as District Magistrate to declare a prohibitory order that came into force at 8 am on Saturday in the evacuation zone of the two residential complexes, officials told PTI.
People in the within the 200-metre radius were evacuated and traffic regulated through the roads around the structures, they said. They said the demolition would be carried out safely without causing any damage to buildings in the neighbourhood.