Maradu Flat Demolition: Fourth And Final Building To Be Razed At 2 PM

The fourth and last building of the same height will be demolished at 2 pm, marking the completion of implementing the court’s order passed last year. The four complexes together housed a total of 343 flats.

Jain Coral Cove was demolished on Sunday morning using controlled implosion method. Ahead of the demolition, the area in a 200-metre radius of the building was kept out of bounds for people and all kinds of traffic.

On Saturday, the two other complexes near the backwaters ― H2O Holy Faith and the twin towers of Alfa Serene ― were destroyed in a similar implosion, in which explosives filled within the structures of the building are blasted in a controlled manner.