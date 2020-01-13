Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati To Skip Congress-Led Meet On CAA

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony and KC Venugopal attend a Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC HQ, on January 11, 2020 in New Delhi.

Parties of the Opposition, led by the Congress, will hold a meeting at 2 pm in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the political situation in the country after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. While the meeting was to put up a show of a united Opposition, two key leaders — West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BSP chief Mayawati — have said they will skip the meeting. Hindustan Times reported that the two of the key issues that would be discussed in the meeting is the discriminatory citizenship law and the economic situation in the country.

Delhi: Opposition parties to meet today at 2 pm in Parliament annexe to discuss current political situation in the country — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

According to reports, Congress, RJD, the Left parties and the DMK among others will participate in this meeting. Banerjee, miffed with the Congress and Left in West Bengal, said she will not attend this meet. “Due to the politics of opposition in state, in contradiction with their all-India stance, I have decided not to attend the anti-CAA and NRC meeting on January 13. I was the first to launch an andolan (movement) against CAA NRC... What the Left and the Congress are doing in the name of the CAA-NRC is not a movement but vandalism,” Banerjee had said last week. Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati said on Monday morning took to Twitter to announce that despite supporting the Congress from the outside, all six of her MLAs in Rajasthan joined the Congress in September, and hence she would not attend this meeting. “In such a situation, the BSP joining a meeting under the leadership of the Congress will be demoralising for the party workers in the state. Therefore, BSP will not attend this meeting,” Mayawati said in her tweets.

1. जैसाकि विदित है कि राजस्थान कांग्रेसी सरकार को बीएसपी का बाहर से समर्थन दिये जाने पर भी, इन्होंने दूसरी बार वहाँ बीएसपी के विधायकों को तोड़कर उन्हें अपनी पार्टी में शामिल करा लिया है जो यह पूर्णतयाः विश्वासघाती है। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 13, 2020

2. ऐसे में कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व में आज विपक्ष की बुलाई गई बैठक में बीएसपी का शामिल होना, यह राजस्थान में पार्टी के लोगों का मनोबल गिराने वाला होगा। इसलिए बीएसपी इनकी इस बैठक में शामिल नहीं होगी। 2/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 13, 2020

3. वैसे भी बीएसपी CAA/NRC आदि के विरोध में है। केन्द्र सरकार से पुनः अपील है कि वह इस विभाजनकारी व असंवैधानिक कानून को वापिस ले। साथ ही, JNU व अन्य शिक्षण संस्थानों में भी छात्रों का राजनीतिकरण करना यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। 3/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 13, 2020