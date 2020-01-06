Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Shows Pawars Are In Control

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Ajit Pawar and Uddav Thackeray during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra cabinet at Vidhan Bhavan, on December 30, 2019, in Mumbai,

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — Barely a month after he sprang a surprise by taking the oath with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar is not only back as a deputy Chief Minister in Uddhav Thackeray’s government but has also been allocated a key portfolio—finance and planning—in Sunday’s portfolio allocation. While Pawar may have got a much-coveted ministry, people familiar with the matter told HuffPost India that the temperamental politician isn’t entirely happy. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, they said, prevailed over his nephew once again, ensuring that the most sought after Home portfoliowent to his die-hard loyalist Anil Deshmukh.

The portfolio allocation clearly shows the senior Pawar’s clout, as his party will now be handling Home, Finance, Water Resources, Irrigation, Housing, Rural Development, Health, Food and Civil Supplies and Excise and Labour ministries. Congress was allotted Revenue, Energy, Education, and OBC ministries while Shiv Sena had to be content with Urban Development, Industries, and Public Works Department. By bringing Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM and giving him the key finance portfolio, Sharad Pawar has taken care of an intense demand from inside the NCP to forgive and rehabilitate Ajit. Ajit Pawar is known for his strong influence over the state bureaucracy and has over 15 years experience as a cabinet minister. But by denying Ajit the crucial home portfolio, Pawar senior has clearly signalled that he will not indulge his mercurial nephew’s every whim. The developments also indicate that the Uddhav Thackeray government will not be run from Matoshree (Thackeray’s residence) but from Silver Oak (Sharad Pawar’s residence in Mumbai). The allocation of portfolios happened almost a week after the first cabinet expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray government. Only six ministers had taken oath with Thackeray when he became Chief Minister in November last year. Uddhav Thackeray’s son and newly elected MLA from Mumbai Aaditya Thackeray has been allotted the Environment ministry. The 29-year-old had faced flak last year for being a Twitter activist after not getting out on the streets against the cutting of trees in the Aarey colony area of Mumbai by then Fadnavis government. Apart from getting plum portfolios, the induction of strong NCP leaders in the Thackeray cabinet is likely to give Pawar senior indirect control over this government.