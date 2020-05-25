Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan in a file photo

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan, former Maharashtra chief minister and currently a cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The senior Congress leader is currently in his hometown Nanded and is likely to be shifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

“He is asymptomatic as of now. It’s now yet clear how he contracted it,” a Congress leader close to Chavan told HuffPost India, requesting anonymity.

Chavan became the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet in Maharashtra to test positive for the virus.

The state’s Housing minister Jitendra Awhad had also tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, and has successfully recovered from it.

Maharashtra continues to be the state to report the highest number of cases of coronavirus in India. Until Monday morning, the state had reported 50,231 cases and 1,635 deaths.