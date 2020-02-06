Even celebrities have to find subletters sometimes.

Madonna, the Queen of Pop and apparently a part-time realtor, offered up her swanky New York City apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an Instagram message Tuesday.

“Do Megan [sic] and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??” Madge ― as she’s often called in the U.K. press ― wrote in the caption.

In an accompanying video, Madonna also offered up her thoughts on the royals’ move to Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed in Canada over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and later returned there following news they were stepping back as working members of the royal family.

“Don’t run off to Canada,” the singer says in the video, while getting makeup touch-ups as jazz music plays. “It’s so boring there.”

“I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West,” she says, while the person filming her gasps. “It’s two-bedroom. It’s got the best view of Manhattan ― incredible balcony. I think that’s gonna be a winner.”

“Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW,” she added.