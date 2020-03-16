Madhya Pradesh Politics: No Floor Test For Kamal Nath Today, What You Need To Know

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Monday adjourned till March 26 over coronavirus (Covid-19) concerns without a floor test. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Govind Singh raised the issue of coronavirus threat in the country and also mentioned the Central government’s advisory.

The speaker accepted Singh’s plea and adjourned the House till March 26, according to PTI.

Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved the Supreme Court. The top court has agreed to hear tomorrow the BJP plea seeking floor test.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP legislators also met Governor Lalji Tandon and requested him to conduct a floor test at the earliest. “The government has lost majority and has no right to remain in power,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by The Times of India.