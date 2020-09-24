Madhya Pradesh Minister Says 'Don't Wear Masks, So What?', Backtracks Later

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra found himself in a spot on Thursday morning after he said he doesn’t wear a mask, “so what?”. But he had to backtrack within hours.

Just for context, governments across the world — including, of course, in India, have asked its citizens to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

India has so far recorded over 57 lakh cases, the second worst affected country in the entire world.

But Mishra said he just doesn’t wear masks, before going back on his words.

In his latest statement Mishra told ANI, “My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn’t in line with sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I’ll wear mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask & observe social distancing.”