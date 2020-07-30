Madhya Pradesh: Two More Ministers Test Positive, CM Asks For 'Lockdown-Minus' Plan

Days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for Covid-19, state’s Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat tweeted that he has also tested positive.

In a tweet, Silawat said he and his wife tested positive and are home quarantining on the advice of doctors. He also appealed to those who had come in contact with him to get tested.

Silawat, who is among the 22 Congress MLAs who resigned in March, had been holding public meetings as by-elections are due in his constituency Sanwer, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel is the latest one to test positive.

In a message, Patel said, “I got myself, my family and other staff members tested for coronavirus and my report is found to be positive,” PTI reported.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 917 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 30,134.