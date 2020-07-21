Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown Twice A Week In Worst-Affected Districts As Cases Surge

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that there will be a lockdown for two days every week in districts with high infection rates.

The government has also decided to enforce the night curfew in every district from 8 pm to 5 am in view of rising cases, according to PTI.

Chouhan said that all activities, except essential services, will be restricted during the lockdown period. “Lockdown will be imposed on Sunday and the day either preceding or following Sunday i.e. Saturday or Monday which will be decided by the district crisis management group in such districts” Hindustan Times quoted Chouhan from an official statement.

There are a total of 23,310 confirmed cases in Madhya Pradesh with 710 new cases being reported on Monday.