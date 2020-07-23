Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown In Bhopal, Minister Tests Positive

Madhya Pradesh reported 747 new cases on Wednesday, out of which Bhopal accounted for 157. There are now 4,669 total confirmed cases in Bhopal.

“In view of prevalence of Covid-19 in Bhopal, a decision has been taken to impose lockdown for 10 days beginning 8 pm on Friday (July 24),” Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters, according to PTI.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that a lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal for ten days as Covid-19 cases continue to soar.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that supply of essential items like fruits and vegetables, medicine and milk will continue during the lockdown period.

Chouhan, according to The Indian Express, said that government was required to intervene because the average positivity rate in Bhopal in the last seven days was 10.23%.

Mishra said e-passes will be required like earlier lockdown for to and fro travel to Bhopal.

State minister tests positive

Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“I have been found Covid-19 positive. Although I didn’t have any symptoms, just a bit of a sore throat, I got tested,” Bhadoria said, according to The Hindu.

“Around 12.30 a.m., I got the report after which I got myself admitted to a hospital at night. By god’s grace, I am feeling better,” .

Bhadoria also appealed to those who may have come in contact with him to get tested, The Hindu report further said.

(With PTI inputs)