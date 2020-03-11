Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP In Presence Of JP Nadda

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party president JP Nadda, a day after quitting the Congress party. Along with him, as many as 22 Congress MLAs had also resigned on Tuesday.

Party president Sonia Gandhi had immediately expelled Scindia from the Congress for “anti-party activities”, soon after his resignation. Speculations of Scindia joining the BJP started going around after the former Congress leader met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.

After joining the BJP, Scindia said that his aim has always been to serve people and politics is a means to fulfil that. Attacking the Congress, he said that the party is not what it used to be. “The dream that we saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months.”

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh told PTI that 13 of the 22 MLAs have given an assurance that “they are not leaving the Congress”.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of “destabilising” the elected government in Madhya Pradesh. He tweeted that while Modi was busy “destabilising the Congress government, the Prime Minister may have missed the 35% crash in global oil prices.”