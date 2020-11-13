Former Louisville Cop Involved In Killing Of Breonna Taylor Sued For Sexual Assault

Former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer Brett Hankison, one of three cops involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, is being sued by a woman who says Hankison used his power as a police officer to prey on and later sexually assault her in 2018.

In March of this year, Hankison, along with Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officer Myles Cosgrove, executed a “no-knock” warrant into Taylor’s apartment. She was shot at least seven times by police and bled out in her apartment while her boyfriend Kenneth Walker looked on. Although Hankison was fired and faces criminal charges, Mattingly and Cosgrove are on administrative leave and still employed by the force.

Although Hankison was charged in connection with the incident, it wasn’t for Taylor’s death: He was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shots fired into a neighboring apartment.

This week, Margo Borders, a Kentucky resident and law school student, accused Hankison, 44, of “willfully, intentionally, painfully and violently” sexually assaulting her after a night out at a local bar called the Tin Roof in April 2018, according to the lawsuit. The suit, filed by the same attorneys representing Taylor’s family, also names former Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad and five other law enforcement officers as defendants, alleging that they consistently failed to intervene or punish Hankison for rampant misconduct.

The lawsuit lays out a pattern of misbehavior, alleging that Hankison repeatedly used his badge and uniform to harass and sexually assault intoxicated women at the Tin Roof, where he worked a second job as security. Hankison “routinely identified intoxicated young women, put them in his vehicle while in uniform and left the premises with them while already beginning to engage in visible misconduct,” the suit states.

“Our client, Margo, felt that it was necessary to come forward and pursue justice, and hold Brett accountable,” attorney Lonita Baker told ABC News. “He used his uniform and badge to target unsuspecting women whom he knew were in a possible state where they could not consent and took advantage of them. It’s disgusting.”

HuffPost was unable to reach Hankison for comment.

Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June after his involvement in the killing of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT. The officer, who already had a long list of misconduct issues according to Borders’ suit, had displayed “an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Police Chief Robert Schroeder said in Hankison’s termination letter.