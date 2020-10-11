How One London Hospital Is Preparing For A Second Wave Of Coronavirus

LNWH NHS Trust Northwick Park Hospital

"We were the first – and arguably hardest – hit hospital in the first wave." When coronavirus first gripped the UK back in the spring, it was Northwick Park Hospital in north-west London that found itself at the centre of the crisis – and completely battered by its force. "The virus hit us like a tidal wave," said John Ross, a nurse consultant in the hospital's A&E. "People were terrified of getting sick or getting their families sick and we just didn't know a lot about the virus at all," Ross said. "This time, we know a lot more about it." Like hospitals across the country, Northwick Park has spent the summer and early autumn months – which saw a temporary lull in coronavirus cases – preparing for a second wave of the virus that has already killed more than 42,000 people in the UK.

"The first time round, it hit us like a tidal wave and we were doing things as we were going along," Ross explained. "We were having meetings every day and we were problem-solving. Every problem that came up was new and we had to find a solution for it. "This time, there's a lot more evidence for everything. There's a lot more preparation and planning going in." This is apparent from the moment you enter the hospital as a patient – over the past two months, there have been huge structural changes to the A&E department.

LNWH NHS Trust The hospital's A&E department has effectively been split into two. Patients without Covid symptoms are sent to the 'amber emergency department'.

“We now effectively run two A&Es in one,” Ross said. “You have your ‘likely Covid’ A&E and your ‘unlikely Covid’ A&E. “So if you come to A&E with a broken leg, you should never come across a patient who is symptomatic with Covid because we have put new walls up, new doors up, new one-way systems up.” He added: “We are very segregated. Our staff members don’t mix areas. So if you’re assigned to a non-Covid area for the day, you stay in that area for the day and vice-versa.” There has also been a different sort of division taking place. Northwick Park has risk-assessed staff to find out who – due to factors that make them high-risk – should not be on the front line in the battle against the infection, explained medical director Martin Kuper. “We are working through exactly which staff we would mobilise into different areas if there was a full blown second wave,” he said. During the first wave of the pandemic, hundreds of NHS staff died after being infected with the virus. It has since been recognised that BAME people, and those with underlying health conditions, are at higher risk of catching – and dying from – coronavirus. And big changes have been underway when it comes to Northwick Park’s critical care provision, which has been “significantly” expanded. “[This is] both in terms of what we have available as a baseline and the areas we would use if necessary if the numbers were to increase again significantly,” Kuper said. “We have had a lot more time to plan exactly where we would site critical care.”

LNWH NHS Trust Entrance to the 'red' A&E which is for patients with suspected Covid-19

The influx of coronavirus patients to Northwick Park was so overwhelming that, on March 19 – four days before Boris Johnson put the UK into lockdown – the hospital was forced to declare a critical incident. By mid-April, 48 patients at Northwick Park and its sister hospital, Ealing, were on mechanical ventilation with Covid. Despite soaring recent infection numbers, that figure at least remains much lower than it was – so far. Latest figures show two patients on mechanical ventilation in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Northwick Park “has more than doubled” its critical care equipment compared to the stock it had at the start of the first wave, he added. For Kuper, it feels as if Northwick Park – and the NHS in general – is better primed for a second wave of coronavirus infections than it was back in March. “We have had more forewarning of this and we are better prepared,” he said. “It’s also worth saying that our management of Covid has improved – lots of research has been done. For instance, we now know that steroids, which are relatively cheap, do help. “So I think we will be in a better position to hopefully reduce some of the severity of illness we saw last time.” But not every preparation for a second wave has been a physical or medical one, explained deputy chief nurse Helen Hardy. At the “harrowing” height of the first surge in Covid-19 cases, there was a focus on staff debriefing with one another and sharing their worries, she said. This is something leaders want to hold onto as the hospital faces the possibility of cases soaring once more. “As we move into the second wave, people are still quite anxious and worried,” Hardy said. “It’s about reminding them about how far we have come and all the things we now know and can put in place.” But for certain members of staff who were hit hardest by the first wave of coronavirus, preparations for working this winter look very different from those of their colleagues.

LNWH NHS Trust A&E nurse consultant John Ross with nurse Franco Palo, who survived coronavirus earlier this year