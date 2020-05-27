After Rajasthan, Are Locusts Heading To Delhi? Here's What We Know

NurPhoto via Getty Images Swarms of locust attack in the residential areas of Jaipur on May 25, 2020.

After locusts attacked crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, other states like Chhattisgarh and Delhi have also been put on alert.

Swarms of locusts which entered some residential areas of Jaipur on Monday could be moving towards Delhi if wind conditions are favourable, according to The Times of India. The report said that IMD is monitoring the meteorological conditions to help the agriculture ministry in determining where the locusts are headed.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD and head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in Delhi, was quoted in the report as saying that wind direction is favourable at the moment, “largely remaining northwesterly”.

This is the second round of locust attacks in India with the first one being in the December-February months over 2019 and 2020. The desert locust is one of about a dozen species of short-horned grasshoppers that are known to change their behavior and form swarms of adults or bands of hoppers, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

How big are swarms?

Locust swarms can vary from less than one square kilometre to several hundred square kilometres, FAO said, and there can be at least 40 million and sometimes as many as 80 million locust adults in each square kilometre of swarm.

The organisation said that a desert locust adult can consume roughly its own weight in fresh food per day, that is about two grams every day. “This means that they not only devour valuable standing crops, but can also devastate livelihoods of those associated with the agricultural supply chain,” Hindustan Times said in its editorial.