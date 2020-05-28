Locust Swarms Skip Delhi, Spread Through Maharashtra

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A closeup of a locust spotted around apartments on May 25, 2020 in Jaipur

As locusts affect more states in India, the government has stepped up efforts to control the spread. Locust swarms entered India through Rajasthan on 11 April and have already affected Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. About 21 districts in Rajasthan, 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh, 2 districts in Gujarat and 1 district in Punjab have undertaken locust control measuresso far, the Union Agriculture ministry said in a statement, according to PTI. The government has placed an order to buy 60 spraying machines from UK-based company Micron, and two firms have been finalised for supply of drones for aerial spraying of insecticides for effective control over tall trees and inaccessible areas, it added, PTI reported. The Times of India accessed an internal note of agriculture ministry which said 15 sprayers from UK will arrive in India by 11 June and 20 more by 25 June. The remaining sprayers will come by 9 July. The ministry also said that 89 fire brigades for pesticide spray, 120 survey vehicles, 47 control vehicles with spray equipment and 810 tractor-mounted sprayers have been deployed for locust control, according to Hindustan Times. The ministry said it has received permission from Civil Aviation Ministry for use of drones for locust control. “Two firms have been finalised through tender for use of drones for spray of pesticides for locust control,” it added. Currently, the Locust Control Offices have 21 Micronair and 26 Ulvamast spray machines which are being used for locust control.

UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in its update on Wednesday said that swarms that arrived in Rajasthan from the west continued to move east in the eastern portion of the state and to the central states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. “As of 26 May, at least one swarm had reached to the northeast of Bhopal. Much of these movements were associated with strong westerly winds from Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal,” it added. FAO also said several successive waves of invasions can be expected until July in Rajasthan. How states are affected While earlier reports said the locusts could move towards Delhi if wind conditions are favourable, an official from LCO told Business Today that South Eastern direction of the wind has taken the locust swarms towards Madhya Pradesh. Bhandara has become the fourth district in Maharashtra to be affected by locusts, according to Hindustan Times. Swarms of locusts that had entered Katol and Parseoni in Nagpur might move towards Ramtek city, a senior agriculture department official told NDTV and added that it is difficult to predict their exact flying course. A swarm of locusts also reached Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district on Wednesday. Locusts had struck the district last week as well, but authorities said they eliminated half of that swarm with the help of local people, PTI reported. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates of districts bordering other states to take appropriate measures to deal with the menace. Instructions were issued to DMs of Jhansi, Lalitpur, Agra, Mathura, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Etawah and Kanpur Dehat.

