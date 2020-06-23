CHANDIGARH — In March this year, SB paid Rs 40,000 as the first instalment of a Rs 1.16 lakh fee for an IAS entrance examination coaching centre in Jaipur. When the lockdown was announced on March 25, the centre — which promised personalised attention to each student — offered an online programme that consisted of pre-recorded lectures.

Then in May, her father who worked in the real estate sector was laid off by his company due to the coronavirus-triggered recession. SB, who requested anonymity to protect her privacy, decided to drop out as she could no longer afford her coaching classes.

“They have removed me from the online group as I was unable to pay the monthly EMI in April,” SB said, in a telephone conversation. “Also, they have refused to refund my down payment paid during the time of admission,” said SB.

The effects of India’s lockdown on school and college education has been widely discussed and documented. Yet, the lockdown’s impact on the lucrative tuition centre industry has flown under the radar.

From pens to electronics

While most organised centres are offering some form of e-learning, students say the online classes don’t offer the sort of rigorous personal attention that they expected when they paid significant sums of money upfront. Education is seen as one of the few remaining opportunities for upward mobility in India’s stratified society, and it isn’t uncommon for parents from across the class-spectrum to set aside money for expensive after-school tuitions.

Now, these parents are wondering why they are continuing to pay hefty fees for vastly diminished services. Many parents and students now want their money back, even as teachers say they are struggling with the always-on demands of online teaching. But for now, the tuition centres are holding firm.

“Why are they charging the same fee of classroom coaching when they are feeding our children pre-recorded lectures ?” said A J Minhas, a Delhi based banker. “They have reduced their staff strength, are not paying any electricity or other maintenance bill and are also running multiple batches simultaneously with the same set of faculty.”

Minhas said he paid Rs 3 lakh in March this year for a two-year after-school tuition programme to prepare his son for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for a place in a prestigious engineering college.

Where his son was promised personal attention in a classroom, and a set of 43 textbooks and study materials, he is now watching a lecture online and skimming through emailed pdfs.

“This is daylight robbery,” Minhas said.

Gurtej Singh, a Chandigarh-based grocery shop owner, said online learning also came with significant costs. Where students could once be sent off to study with little more than a thick register and a couple of ballpoint pens; they now need a bevy of electronics.

“Along with the full course fee, parents are now also paying for multiple internet connections for their children,” Sidhu said. “We have to buy separate laptops and mobile phones for them, and also bear the cost of additional stationery items like printer, paper and cartridges to download hundreds of pages of pdfs of the course books.”