Mumbai Police Books Reporter, Arrests One For Triggering Crowds At Bandra Station

ASSOCIATED PRESS Police try to control migrant workers protesting against the the extension of the lockdown in Mumbai, India, April 14, 2020.

Nagpur, MAHARASHTRA — The Mumbai police has arrested one person and lodged a first information report (FIR) against ABP Majha news channel’s reporter Rahul Kulkarni for triggering a gathering of migrant workers at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station on April 14.

The gathering of stranded workers, who wanted to go home, was sparked — the police alleged — by a misleading news report produced by Kulkarni and aired on ABP Majha, the ABP media group’s Marathi channel. The report claimed railways was considering resuming services for stranded migrant workers but did not specify a date for when these services would resume.

Kulkarni, who is based in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, has been booked under section 505B, 269, 270, 188 and 117 of the Indian Penal Code along with section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

“He has been called to Mumbai for questioning. The decision to arrest him or not will be taken later on,” Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Pranay Ashok told HuffPost India.

When asked if there will be action against the news channel, a government official based in Mumbai said, “ We can’t rule that out.” A separate FIR has been lodged against 700 unidentified people for crowding during the lockdown.

The channel also faced flak on social media with many demanding that it be banned.

ABP Majha’s editor Rajiv Khandekar did not respond to multiple calls and messages from HuffPost India.