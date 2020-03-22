Lockdown In Maharashtra As Coronavirus Cases Cross 70, Local Train Services Suspended

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — India’s richest state Maharashtra will be under a lockdown from Sunday midnight to March 31 in the wake of increasing cases of people affected by novel coronavirus in the state.

The state has reported 10 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of people infected by the Covid-19 virus to 74 by Sunday afternoon out of which two people have died.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

Announcing the statewide lockdown, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a televised message, “We have now entered a critical stage. As you must have noticed, the number of patients with Coronavirus has increased in the last two days and we have to stop it. From tomorrow onwards, I am imposing section 144 in all urban areas of the state as there is no other option. Don’t leave your home if it’s not necessary. The next few days are extremely important because this virus is going to multiply now which is very dangerous. In order to prevent it, all quarantined persons need to observe strict self-isolation. If we take all the precautions now, I am sure not only we would stop the multiplication of this virus but we would trigger its subtraction.”

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of patients positive with Covid-19 in India.