Delhi's Lockdown Likely To Be Extended? Here's What We Know

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Doctors and medical staff of LNJP hospital attend to people outside the main building on April 25, 2020 in New Delhi.

Kejriwal had said on Sunday that the lockdown in Delhi will not be relaxed beyond what the Union home ministry has suggested in its guidelines.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attended a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other state chief ministers to discuss the way forward in dealing with the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 2,918 with 1,987 active cases and 54 deaths, according to government data. A sharp spike was reported on Sunday as the national capital recorded 293 new cases.

Lockdown extension?

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in Delhi, a top government official on Saturday suggested that the ongoing lockdown will have to be continued till mid-May to flatten the curve.

“India is still on the ascending limb of the epidemic curve and so, to ease the restrictions will mean the cases will multiply uncontrollably. And Delhi has a large number of containment zones, so it will be wise to extend it,” Dr SK Sarin, chairman of Delhi government’s committee on combating Covid-19, was quoted as saying by PTI.

The lockdown, the official added, will have to be extended till May 16.

There are a total of 97 containment zones in Delhi. Here’s the full list.

Delhi hospital says Covid-19 patient cured using plasma therapy

A private hospital in Delhi has claimed that a coronavirus patient, who was administered plasma therapy for the first time in the facility, was discharged on Sunday after being completely cured.

In a statement, the hospital said that the 49-year-old man had tested positive coronavirus on April 4 and was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket.

Group medical director of Max Healthcare and senior director of the Institute of Internal Medicine Dr Sandeep Budhiraja told PTI, “We can say that plasma therapy could have worked as a catalyst in speeding up his recovery. We cannot attribute 100% recovery to plasma therapy only, as there are multiple factors which carved his path to recovery.”