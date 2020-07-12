Lockdown In Bengaluru, Weekend Curbs In Uttar Pradesh: What You Need To Know

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images Medical staff arrange material for rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 at the exit gate of Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Way on July 11, 2020.

The confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in India are 8,49,553 as of Sunday, according to the Union health ministry data.

2,92,258 are active cases while 5,34,620 people have been cured. The country’s death toll is at 22,674.

What you need to know today

1. Over 28,000 cases in last 24 hours

Over 28,000 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,49,553. This is the third consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 26,000 in India, NDTV pointed out.

2. India at good position in coronavirus battle: Amit Shah

India is at a “good position” in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

“The world is seeing that if a successful battle has been fought anywhere across the globe against the coronavirus it is India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, according to PTI.

“We are at a good position in this coronavirus battle and will continue this fight with determination and there is no atmosphere of fear. We have the passion to battle it and enthusiasm to defeat it (coronavirus),” Shah said, PTI reported.

3. Lockdown in Bengaluru

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has announced a lockdown in the capital from 14 to 22 July. In a statement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that during the lockdown period, supply of essential commodities — like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines — will continue uninterrupted.

Detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday, he said.