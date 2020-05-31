Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: What's Open From June 8 And What Isn't

Adnan Abidi / Reuters A child wearing a protection mask and gloves is seen at Indira Gandhi International airport on May 25, 2020.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Saturday a phased reopening of several establishments and institutions in lockdown 5.0. The current lockdown, announced last month, will end on Sunday. This comes even as India saw the biggest jump in the number of coronavirus cases on Sunday with 8,380 new cases. Among the measures announced were reopening of restaurants, malls and religious buildings in three phases. This will only be outside of containment zones. Meanwhile, the MHA said that people who are above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age, and those with “co-morbidities” are requested to stay at home. The night curfews will continue with restrictions on movement of people between 9 pm and 5 am, a change from the earlier 7 pm to 7 am.

