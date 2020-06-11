Lizzo Shuts Up Fat-Shamers On TikTok: 'Worry About Your Own Goddamn Body'

Lizzo wants haters and fat-shamers to go “do a fucking cleanse for your insides.”

In what’s likely to be a video people will use to inspire themselves to get out of bed in the morning, the “Good as Hell” singer shared an energetic TikTok on Tuesday that features her working out and talking about body positivity.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” Lizzo says over clips showing herself riding a stationary bike, doing squats, checking herself out in the mirror and jumping rope.

“I’m working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your fucking business. Because I am beautiful. I am strong. I do my job and I stay on my job. So, next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own goddamn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides. Namaste. Have a great day.”

Was that a mic drop we just heard or is it all the fat-shamers simultaneously deleting their social media accounts? Not only is this video’s energy incredible, but it’s entirely factual: Weight does not necessarily correlate with health.

As HuffPost’s Michael Hobbes reported in 2018, “studies have found that anywhere from one-third to three-quarters of people classified as obese are metabolically healthy.”

“Habits, no matter your size, are what really matter,” wrote Hobbes, noting that indicators such as “vegetable consumption to regular exercise to grip strength, provide a better snapshot of someone’s health than looking at her from across a room.”

Lizzo, the singer-rapper born Melissa Jefferson, has long been an inspiration when it comes to self-love.

In 2018, she told Billboard magazine: “To have a big Black girl singing about how she’s working on the calisthenics ― because mind you, I be in the gym every day, but people don’t believe that because I got extra fat and rolls and a big butt ― I think that it’s empowering for young girls to see that it’s OK to work out and not have a six-pack.”

A year later, she announced in a feature in V Magazine that she’s a “fat bitch” who loves her body and is “too big” to be put in a box.

“No matter what angle you shoot it at ... my body is just so fucking beautiful all the time. I may talk shit about it sometimes, but fuck. She’s still a bad bitch,” Lizzo said, adding that her second-favorite thing about herself is her Blackness.