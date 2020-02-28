Live Updates: Death Toll In Delhi Violence At 42 As Ravi Shankar Prasad Blames Congress

Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - FEBRUARY 27: Security personnel patrol streets following communal violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Yamuna Vihar area on February 27, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Thirty eight people have died in the violence in northeast Delhi. PTI reports the police have registered 48 FIRs so far. The Delhi High Court adjourned a hearing on filing FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for hate speech to April 13 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, asked for more time. BJP’s Kapil Mishra is accused of instigating the violence after he gave three-day ultimatum to the police on Sunday evening, to clear anti-CAA protests from the streets of Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. On Thursday night, police charged AAP councillor Tahir Hussain with murder and arson in the the case of an Intelligence Bureau staffer’s death. The man’s family alleged Hussain’s associates were involved in the death but the AAP member has denied any involvement. Here are today’s updates: 2:05 pm: Death Toll From Violence In Delhi Rises To 42

1:30 pm: Don’t Teach Us ’Rajdharm, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Claims Congress Provoked People Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday continued to shift blame on the Congress saying Sonia Gandhi’s language was “provocative”. “Uttejna phailaya kisne? (Who spread excitement),” Prasad asked. Prasad claimed that Congress leader visited Shaheen Bagh and provoked people to protest. “Don’t teach us ‘rajdharm’” Prasad said taking on former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s comments from Thursday. He claimed BJP wanted no politics and wanted only peace. Prasad claimed that Congress indulged in “votebank politics”. 12:35 pm: Forensic Teams At Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussain’s Factory Forensic teams at municipal councillor Tahir Hussain’s factory in northeast Delhi.

#DelhiViolence | A team of Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory collects evidence from municipal councillor Tahir Hussain's factory in N-E Delhi's Chang Bagh area. Hussain was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday.



Updates here: https://t.co/Y2Bj9Ps4Bmpic.twitter.com/zmOGzcnVaM — NDTV (@ndtv) February 28, 2020

11:50 am: Delhi HC Notice To Centre, Delhi Govt, Delhi Police On Plea Seeking FIR, SIT Probe Against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akbaruddin Owaisi Yet another petition, by an organisation called Lawyer’s Voice, sought FIR and SIT probe against Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Priyanka Gandhi, Waris Pathan, Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Mehmood Pracha for allegedly making “inflammatory speeches”. LiveLaw reported that the Delhi HC issued notices to the Delhi government, Delhi police and the Centre on the matter. 11:40 am: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking NIA Probe Against Swara Bhaskar, Harsh Mander, RJ Sayema The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Narendra Modi government at the centre and the Delhi government on a plea that sought an FIR and an NIA probe against lawyer Harsh Mander, actor Swara Bhaskar, RJ Sayema, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others for allegedly making hate speeches. LiveLawreported that the application was by Sanjjiiv Kkumar, impleadment in a pending petition on Delhi riots. The news portal quoted the petition as saying, “The plan of this Urban Naxal group was to defame India, to paint India as Failed State and thus to bleed my Mother India internationally, economically and in every way possible.” 11:30 am: SN Srivastava Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, Replacing Amulya Patinaik

Ministry of Home Affairs: SN Shrivastava posted with Delhi Police as Special CP is given additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 1st March https://t.co/p7qlNfhAss — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

11:08 am: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Centre, Delhi Govt To Probe “Anti-National” Elements Behind Protests Against CAA The Delhi High Court has now issued a notice to the Delhi government and the centre on a plea seeking direction to probe and identify “anti-national” elements and look into the funding behind anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. This comes even as the Narendra Modi government has said in statements that the anti-CAA protests triggered the violence in Delhi that killed 38 people.

Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre, Delhi government on a plea seeking direction to 'investigate and identify anti-national forces and the funding behind the anti-CAA protests Delhi'. — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

10:12 am: National Commission For Women Chief To Visit Northeast Delhi Today

#DelhiViolence: The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma, along with two members to visit the Jaffrabad area to take notes and findings of any grievance or assault on women during the violence. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/XYPjhXsjEk — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

10:10 am: Images From Northeast Delhi Show Massive Security Deployment

Delhi: Security personnel deployed in Maujpur area of North East district. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/NHl5JlhcTp — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

9:30 am: Delhi Police Says 82 Suffered Bullet Injuries: Report The Delhi police, in the aftermath of the violence, have said that 82 people, including the dead have suffered bullet injuries, according to a report in The Indian Express. The report also said that police sources told the newspaper that it was unemployed locals who carried out the violence. And their homes were being raided. “Police have found sufficient technical evidence to show that local criminals, who have in the past been arrested on the charges of robbery, snatching, pickpocketing, etc., were involved in procuring and distributing arms and ammunition. Police have started conducting raids at their homes and other locations. Many of them are on the run,” an officer involved in the investigation told The Indian Express. 9:21 am: Restrictions In Northeast Delhi To Be Relaxed For 10 Hours, Says Home Ministry Sources from the Home Ministry told NDTV that orders banning large gatherings in northeast Delhi, issued under Section 144, would be relaxed for 10 hours on Friday. The restrictions would be relaxed between 4:00 am and 10:00 am, and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the sources said. This they said was because of the improvement in the situation in the area after days violence.

(AFP photo, February 27) pic.twitter.com/6ikfz33QIU — NDTV (@ndtv) February 28, 2020

8:57 am: UN human rights chief’s appeal to prevent violence UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the new citizenship law adopted last December was of “great concern” and she was worried by reports of police inaction in the face of assaults against Muslims by other groups, Reuters reported. “I appeal to all political leaders to prevent violence,” Bachelet said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. 8:43 am: Violence yet to subside, reports PTI In Yamuna Vihar, three to four rioters came around 4 am on Thursday to burn vehicles. “One of them was holding a bucket in his hand. He started pouring some liquid on three vehicles. One of the cars caught fire. We raised an alarm after which they fled,” a local told PTI, saying groups of people in the neighbourhood stay up all night to keep watch. 8:27 am: UK Parliament’s Upper House debates CAA impact The Upper House of the UK Parliament held a debate over the impact of India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and sought representations by the UK government to counterparts in India over arising concerns around minority rights. The House of Lords debate in London on Tuesday evening, tabled by crossbench peer John Montagu, the Earl of Sandwich, called on the UK government to urge PM Narendra Modi to conduct a review of the CAA and its effects on Indian society amid the deaths associated with mass protests against the act in the country, PTI reported. The UK government, in response, said it has been closely monitoring the situation as the act has “clearly been divisive in India” and there are some concerns over its full impact. 8:16 am: Home ministry says no major incidents reported in last 36 hours The home ministry on Thursday night said no major incident had been reported from riot-hit northeast Delhi in the last 36 hours. In its statement, the ministry said as many as 514 suspects had either either arrested or detained for questioning and further arrests would be made in the course of investigation. Meanwhile, the fire department said on Thursday that it had received 19 calls from 12 am till 8 am from the violence-hit areas. Scroll reported that reports of arson and unrest had poured in from Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late Wednesday. 8:07 am: SIT probe into violence The Delhi Police has transferred the northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said on Thursday. The police have so far filed 48 FIRs, PTI reported. 7:56 am: Delhi police asks witnesses for statements, video footage Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal requesting people, including media persons, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi, PTI reported The appeal read, “Whereas incidents of clashes have taken place in the northeast district, Delhi since February 23. All those who are witnesses to the incidents or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements, footage and picture in their possession at DCP office, northeast district, Seelampur, Delhi, during office hours, on any working day within seven days.” Police said witnesses can also contact on mobile numbers ― 8750871221, 8750871227 ― to share information. The identity of the witnesses will be kept secret, they said. 7.43am: 215 victims treated so far says, GTB hospital Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital Director said in a press release: “This is for information that GTB Hospital. Dilshad Garden. Delhi has received and treated 215 riot victims since Feb 24. However, at the moment only 51 patients are receiving treatment in various departments at GTB Hospital.” 7.31am: AAP suspends Tahir Hussain pending police investigation AAP has suspended Hussain from primary membership till the case investigation is complete.

दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन को जाँच पूरी होने तक आम आदमी पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया है। — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2020