LIVE: Cyclone Amphan 125 Km South Of Bengal, Rough Sea Conditions At Digha

DD Bangla/Screenshot Sea conditions at Digha

Cyclone Amphan began to move closer to India’s coast on Wednesday ahead of landfall forecast to begin in the afternoon. Amphan lay as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 140 km east-northeast of Odisha’s Paradip and 125 km south-southeast of West Bengal’s Digha, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its 12 pm bulletin. The cyclone is expected to make landfall at the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Islands in Bangladesh in the afternoon or evening. You can track the cyclone’s movement here. IMD said that wind speed is 87 kmph in Paradip, 65 kmph in Chandbali, 41 kmph in Bhubaneswar, 74 kmph in Balasore, and 19 kmph in Puri at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. Super cyclone Amphan had weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday but still packed enough force to pulverise coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal where lakhs of people were evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safety, officials said. Here are the live updates: 12.50pm: NDRF update NDRF chief says Bhadrak and Balasore districts are the impact areas in Odisha. Landfall will begin in South 24 Paraganas and the island of Kakdwip and Sagar very late in the afternoon, SN Pradhan said.

12.32 pm: Rough seas at Digha

#Amphan : Rough Sea Conditions at #Digha in East Midnapore.@NDRFHQ personnel making announcements to warn coastal residents. pic.twitter.com/XFAJGXKSlj — DD Bangla News (@DDBanglaNews) May 20, 2020

12.25 pm: Cyclone Amphan 125 km south-southeast of West Bengal’s Digha Amphan is about 140 km east-northeast of Odisha’s Paradip and 125 km south-southeast of West Bengal’s Digha, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its 12 pm bulletin. The cyclone has moved north-northeastwards at 29 kmph in the past six hours, IMD said. 11. 45 am: Visual from Balasore in Odisha

11.17 am: Intense rainfall in various parts of Odisha Intense rainfall has been recorded in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts since Tuesday, officials told the Press Trust of India. More than 1.25 lakh people have so far been evacuated from low-lying coastal areas and the process of evacuation was still underway in some places like Balasore on Wednesday morning, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), PK Jena, said. There are reports of many trees being uprooted from different areas including Erasama and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district. A report from Bhadrak district said many trees and electric poles were uprooted in the district under the impact of gusty winds and heavy downpour, blocking roads in several areas. Heavy downpour accompanied by gusty wind also lashed Kendrapara where district administration has evacuated 38,000 people from vulnerable seaside pockets to the safety of multi-purpose cyclone shelter buildings. Reports of trees and electric poles being uprooted and ‘kutcha ’ houses being blown away are coming in from various parts of the district. However, there has been no major damage to life and property so far.



11.01 am: Forecast track and intensity of the cyclone According to the Regional Specialized Monitoring Centre, by 11.30 am today the Amphan’s maximum sustained wind speed of 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph. It is expected to weaken from an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm to a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by 5.30 pm. By 11.30 pm, the maximum sustained wind speed is expected to fall to 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph with the Cyclone Amphan weakening even further to a Severe Cyclonic Storm. 10.47 am: The latest bulletin from IMD In the past six hours, Cyclone Amphan has moved north-northestwards with a speed of 22 kmph.

SUCS AMPHAN about 123 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) at 0930 IST of 20th May. To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digh (west Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mG3bkwxt38 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2020

10.17 am: Kolkata airport operations suspended till 5 am tomorrow “All operations suspended at Kolkata airport till 5 am tomorrow in view of Cyclone Amphan including special flights, which were operational in view of COVID-19 pandemic,” the airport director said, according to ANI. 9.48 am: Landfall expected near Sunderbans in Bengal by late evening, Next 6-8 hours crucial, says Odisha’s SRC Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena says Cyclone Amphan is moving at a speed of 18-19kmph. “An hour ago, wind speed of 102 kmph was observed at Paradip. Landfall expected near Sunderbans in West Bengal by late evening today. The next 6-8 hours are crucial,” he said.

IMD Cyclone Amphan

9.33 am: Landfall process to begin in the afternoon Amphan is about 120 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) as of 8.30 am IST. The cyclone will begin landfall in the afternoon, IMD said. 9.19 am: Visuals of high tide and strong winds in Bengal’s Digha

#WATCH Digha in East Medinipur witnesses high tide and strong winds as #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/sxmX9Jt3Yw — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.15 am: Location update Amphan lay centred as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 125 km nearly south-southeast of Odisha’s Paradip and 225 km south of West Bengal’s Digha, IMD said in its 8 am bulletin. 9.09 am: Odisha’s Paradip records highest wind speed of 102 kmph and rainfall 208.3mm

#AmphanUpdates, #Odisha



Latest station Observations at 0730 Hrs IST of 20.05.2020 in connection with Super Cyclonic Storm #Amphan.#Paradip records highest wind speed of #102kmph and rainfall 208.3mm till #0730Hrs IST. pic.twitter.com/Er6DIPjxxw — PIB in Odisha #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 20, 2020