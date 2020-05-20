LIVE: Cyclone Amphan 125 Km South Of Bengal, Rough Sea Conditions At Digha

Cyclone Amphan began to move closer to India’s coast on Wednesday ahead of landfall forecast to begin in the afternoon.
Amphan lay as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 140 km east-northeast of Odisha’s Paradip and 125 km south-southeast of West Bengal’s Digha, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its 12 pm bulletin.
The cyclone is expected to make landfall at the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Islands in Bangladesh in the afternoon or evening.
You can track the cyclone’s movement here.
IMD said that wind speed is 87 kmph in Paradip, 65 kmph in Chandbali, 41 kmph in Bhubaneswar, 74 kmph in Balasore, and 19 kmph in Puri at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.
Super cyclone Amphan had weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday but still packed enough force to pulverise coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal where lakhs of people were evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safety, officials said.
Here are the live updates:
12.50pm: NDRF update
NDRF chief says Bhadrak and Balasore districts are the impact areas in Odisha.
Landfall will begin in South 24 Paraganas and the island of Kakdwip and Sagar very late in the afternoon, SN Pradhan said.
12.32 pm: Rough seas at Digha
12.25 pm: Cyclone Amphan 125 km south-southeast of West Bengal’s Digha
Amphan is about 140 km east-northeast of Odisha’s Paradip and 125 km south-southeast of West Bengal’s Digha, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its 12 pm bulletin.
The cyclone has moved north-northeastwards at 29 kmph in the past six hours, IMD said.
11. 45 am: Visual from Balasore in Odisha
11.17 am: Intense rainfall in various parts of Odisha
Intense rainfall has been recorded in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts since Tuesday, officials told the Press Trust of India.
More than 1.25 lakh people have so far been evacuated from low-lying coastal areas and the process of evacuation was still underway in some places like Balasore on Wednesday morning, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), PK Jena, said.
There are reports of many trees being uprooted from different areas including Erasama and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district.
A report from Bhadrak district said many trees and electric poles were uprooted in the district under the impact of gusty winds and heavy downpour, blocking roads in several areas.
Heavy downpour accompanied by gusty wind also lashed Kendrapara where district administration has evacuated 38,000 people from vulnerable seaside pockets to the safety of multi-purpose cyclone shelter buildings.
Reports of trees and electric poles being uprooted and ‘kutcha ’ houses being blown away are coming in from various parts of the district. However, there has been no major damage to life and property so far.
11.01 am: Forecast track and intensity of the cyclone
According to the Regional Specialized Monitoring Centre, by 11.30 am today the Amphan’s maximum sustained wind speed of 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph. It is expected to weaken from an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm to a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by 5.30 pm.
By 11.30 pm, the maximum sustained wind speed is expected to fall to 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph with the Cyclone Amphan weakening even further to a Severe Cyclonic Storm.
10.47 am: The latest bulletin from IMD
In the past six hours, Cyclone Amphan has moved north-northestwards with a speed of 22 kmph.
10.17 am: Kolkata airport operations suspended till 5 am tomorrow
“All operations suspended at Kolkata airport till 5 am tomorrow in view of Cyclone Amphan including special flights, which were operational in view of COVID-19 pandemic,” the airport director said, according to ANI.
9.48 am: Landfall expected near Sunderbans in Bengal by late evening, Next 6-8 hours crucial, says Odisha’s SRC
Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena says Cyclone Amphan is moving at a speed of 18-19kmph. “An hour ago, wind speed of 102 kmph was observed at Paradip. Landfall expected near Sunderbans in West Bengal by late evening today. The next 6-8 hours are crucial,” he said.
9.33 am: Landfall process to begin in the afternoon
Amphan is about 120 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) as of 8.30 am IST. The cyclone will begin landfall in the afternoon, IMD said.
9.19 am: Visuals of high tide and strong winds in Bengal’s Digha
9.15 am: Location update
Amphan lay centred as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 125 km nearly south-southeast of Odisha’s Paradip and 225 km south of West Bengal’s Digha, IMD said in its 8 am bulletin.
9.09 am: Odisha’s Paradip records highest wind speed of 102 kmph and rainfall 208.3mm
9.01 am: Expected impact of Cyclone Amphan
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TODAY?
The Meteorological (MeT) Department has issued an “orange message” for West Bengal and warned of extensive damage in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.
The cyclonic storm will have maximum sustained wind speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph, it said.
On Wednesday, rainfall will occur in most places in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal with heavy to a hefty downpour at a few places in Kolkata, Howrah, East Midnapore,North and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts, regional MeT office director G K Das said.
“Storm surge of 4 to 5 metres above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of South and North 24 Parganas and about 3 to 4 metres over low lying areas of East Midnapore district of West Bengal during the time of landfall,” he said.
IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said since the cyclone is gradually weakening, its impact is unlikely to be very severe in Odisha.
However, coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to be battered by heavy rains and high-velocity winds from Tuesday evening, he said.