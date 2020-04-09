Coronavirus: These Are The 20 Hotspots Sealed In Delhi

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A municipal health worker sprays disinfectant while sanitising shops and homes at Gandhi Park at Hauz Rani on April 8, 2020 in New Delhi.

The Delhi government on Wednesday night announced sealing of 20 hotspots in the capital as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Delhi reported 93 new cases on Wednesday taking the total number of infections to 669.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that wearing of facial masks has been made compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks are also allowed. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said strict action would be taken against those not wearing masks while stepping out of their houses.