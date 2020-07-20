Lindsay Lohan And Lindsay Lohan To Reunite For 'Parent Trap' Special

Does the iconic “Parent Trap” handshake still hit the same virtually? You be the judge when Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, the film’s true hero, Elaine Hendrix, and more reunite for the time since the movie hit theaters.

To celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Nancy Meyers’ remake, the cast and crew filmed a special that will be released on Katie Couric’s Instagram on Monday to benefit José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

Couric will moderate the reunion as the movie’s stars share “their favorite moments on set, recite their characters’ most iconic lines, and discuss the film’s lasting impact,” according to a news release.

“Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a treat for you! We got the cast of the Parent Trap together again for the first time since 1998,” Couric posted Sunday.

“Let’s get together,” added Lohan, who was just 11 years old during filming.

Actors Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz, as well as Meyers and co-writer and producer Charles Shyer, will also be on hand for the special, which will pay tribute to the late, great Natasha Richardson.

The British star, who played Lohan’s characters’ mother in the film, died in 2009 after suffering a head injury in a skiing accident.

Lohan skyrocketed to fame after playing twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, who were separated at birth only to meet by chance at a summer camp. After settling their differences and stumbling upon some disturbing similarities (Oreos and peanut butter, anyone?), the two decide to switch places and wreak havoc all in the name of getting their family back together.

Santiago Felipe via Getty Images Lindsay Lohan attends the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala.

The reunion special came about when Lohan, who’s firmly pro-reboot for most of her past projects, popped up in the comments of Couric’s interview with Meyers in May.

Couric and Meyers were discussing how beloved the film still is all these years later when Lohan chimed in. “Nancy was a mother to me,” she wrote. The message apparently jump-started a long-overdue conversation about getting the cast back together.

Lohan’s performance in the film ranks as one of her finest to date, and many still express disbelief that she played both roles so skillfully at such a young age.