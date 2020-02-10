Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Make Romance Official In Front Row At Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio typically keeps his romances out of the public eye ... and on some luxury yacht charting through the Caribbean.

But the Oscars aren’t just any awards show, and DiCaprio’s girlfriend, actor and model Camila Morrone, apparently isn’t just any old fling, because the two sat front row at the ceremony.

The pair, who’ve been together for more than two years, made their official debut as a couple at the awards show on Sunday night. As Janelle Monáe kicked off the festivities with a full-blown musical extravaganza, the singer wandered through the audience to enlist celebrities, including DiCaprio, to join in on the song.

That’s when the camera revealed Morrone was sitting right next to the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star, who’s nominated for his performance in the Best Actor category.