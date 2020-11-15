Legendary Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Dies At 85 In Kolkata

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR via Getty Images Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee gestures after receiving the order of 'Chevalier (Knight) de la Légion d'Honneur' during a special function in Kolkata on January 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Kolkata: Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on Sunday after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments, a statement issued by the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, said. He was 85.

The thespian is survived by wife, son and daughter.

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve as he suffered from multiple ailments, including neurological complications.