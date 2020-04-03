Coronavirus Updates From India: 6 Things To Know Today

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images Workers prepare protective clothing and gear at a facility of personal protective equipments manufacturer Nikshe Multiproducts, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 2, 2020.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed 2,000 on Thursday night while the death toll rose to 53.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will release a video message at 9 am on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know today:

1. World Bank Approves $1 Billion Assistance For India

The World Bank has approved its initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 developing countries, with the largest amount of assistance of $1 billion for India.

India will receive this funding to support better screening for the virus, contact tracing and laboratory diagnostics; pay for personal protective equipment; and set up new isolation wards for those infected, the bank said.

2. Third Dharavi Case Reported

A 35-year-old doctor who has a clinic on the main road in Dharavi area of Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a civic official said.

This is a third COVID-19 case where the patient has a connection with Dharavi.

This doctor is also attached as a surgeon to a prominent private hospital. “The building where he lives will be quarantined and all high-risk contacts will be traced,” the BMC official told PTI.

The doctor did not have any travel history, but further details were being probed, he added.

3. Shah Rukh Khan’s Initiatives To Help Fight Against Pandemic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday night announced a series of initiatives to aid the central and state governments in the fight against coronavirus.

The actor has taken the help of his companies—Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX—to provide support to the governments.

Khan said he along with his wife Gauri Khan and business partners — Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta — will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shah Rukh and Gauri will also making a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through their film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The KKR franchise and his NGO Meer Foundation will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals, whom Shah Rukh called the “real heroes” of the battle against COVID-19.

Meer Foundation has also tied up with Ek Saath - The Earth to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh said a kitchen will also be set up to send out 2000 freshly cooked meals everyday to help households and hospitals whose daily needs aren’t being fulfilled.

In association with Roti Foundation, Shah Rukh’s NGO will provide 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers daily for at least a month in Mumbai.

Meer Foundation has joined hands with Working People’s Charter to provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi.

4. Rajasthan To Start Random Sampling To Check For Coronavirus Spread

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said random sampling of people will be carried out in the state under sero-surveillance system to check the spread of COVID-19. In sero-surveillance, there is monitoring of the presence or absence of specific substances in the blood serum of a population.

The minister said random sampling will be done through rapid testing kits approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The state has reported 108 cases of COVID-19 of which three patients have died.

5. Karnataka Moves SC Against Kerala HC Order To Open National Highways

The Karnataka government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Kerala High Court order asking the Centre to intervene and remove the blockades erected by it on the national highways connecting the two states for ferrying essential goods amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plea will be taken up for hearing by a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta on Friday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had twice written to the PM asking for the blockades to be removed as the people in the state’s Kasargod district depended on hospitals in Mangaluru for treatment.

Three people from Kerala have died after being turned away from the border by the Karnataka Police.

6. Everyone In Jammu-Kashmir should use face masks, LG Says

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday called for universal usage of masks to contain the spread of coronavirus in the Union Territory.

The high-level meeting of administrative secretaries was informed that the health department had sufficient stock of protective equipment including masks for distribution among frontline workers and efforts are being made to scale up the production by involving self-help groups (SHGs) and private entrepreneurs locally, he said.

It was decided that as a preventive measure, the administration shall facilitate the availability of masks for all the people in the UT, a spokesman said.