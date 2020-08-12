West Bengal Lockdown Dates Changed Again

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee directs people for proper adherence of social distancing, during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Moulali crossing in Kolkata on April 23, 2020.

The West Bengal government announced on Wednesday new lockdown dates yet again. The lockdown in Bengal, which was first supposed to be a bi-weekly one, has been changed several times now.

According to a cited difficulties in conducting banking operations on the last two days of the months as reasons to change the dates again. The lockdown announced on August 28 (Friday) now stands withdrawn.

Here are the lockdown dates now:

August 20 (Thursday) August 21 (Friday) August 27 (Thursday) August 31 (Monday).

These lockdown days will follow strict measures with no public transport, nor will flights and trains function on these days.

Here’s what you need to know:

— government and private offices will be shut.

— public transport will not be available

— flights and trains will be cancelled on lockdown dates

— All malls and market complexes will be shut

— grocery and medicine shops will be open.

— Petrol pumps will be open as well.