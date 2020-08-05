Huge Explosions In Beirut Kill At Least 78, Injure Nearly 4,000

Two massive explosions rocked Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Tuesday, resulting in widespread damage and casualties, and throwing a country already mired in political and financial distress into further chaos. Videos posted on social media show the blasts near Beirut’s port, one of the busiest in the eastern Mediterranean. Lebanon’s health minister told Reuters at least 78 people had been killed and nearly 4,000 injured. Hospitals around the city were so overwhelmed that they were turning patients away. Lebanon’s general security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, told local reporters that the initial explosion was not a bombing but was caused by a fire in a warehouse that had been storing confiscated “highly explosive materials.” The second explosion detonated with such force it felt like a 3.5 magnitude earthquake and was heard or felt as far away as Cyprus, according to The Associated Press. Streets around the city were strewn with debris and windows and doors were shattered or blown out miles away. The Lebanese government said that explosive ammonium nitrate, used in fertilizers but also bombs, had been stored for years in a warehouse where the blast occurred, according to The Associated Press, which the country’s interior minister confirmed.

My brother sent me this, we live 10 KM away from the explosion site and the glass of our bldgs got shattered. #Lebanonpic.twitter.com/MPByBc673m — Abir Ghattas (@AbirGhattas) August 4, 2020

Photos and videos taken in the immediate aftermath showed injured civilians and destroyed buildings. Bodies and debris can be seen on the dust-covered streets near the site of the explosions. One video posted on Twitter showed windows at Beirut Souks, an upscale shopping center, completely blown out. People reported feeling the explosions hundreds of miles from Lebanon. Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud, called the incident a “national catastrophe” and questioned how the country could recover from it. “I have never in my life seen disaster this big, this grand, this catastrophic,” said Abboud, before breaking down in tears. “This a disaster for Lebanon. … We need to stay strong and we need to be courageous, but this, our people have been through so much.” Nazar Najarian, the secretary-general of Lebanon’s Kataeb political party, was killed in the explosions, the state-run National News Agency reported. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassam Diab said Tuesday that the “dangerous warehouse” had been around since 2014. He said initial reports showed nearly 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored in the facility “without precautionary measures being taken.” “I will not relax until we find the responsible party for what happened, hold it accountable and apply the most serious punishments against it,” Diab said during a televised address. He later said: “I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability. Those responsible will pay the price.” Diab declared Wednesday a national day of mourning.

ANWAR AMRO via Getty Images A wounded man walks near the scene of the explosion in Beirut.

President Donald Trump said later Tuesday that the explosion appeared to be “a bomb of some kind,” citing unnamed U.S. military officials he said “seem to think it was an attack.” It’s unclear if that characterization was based on an intelligence briefing or was just the president’s conjecture. “The United States stands ready to assist Lebanon,” he said during his daily White House coronavirus briefing. “We have a very good relationship with the people of Lebanon, and we will be there to help.” Lebanon’s health care system is already being outstretched by chronic underfunding and a surge in coronavirus cases. Doctors and nurses for months have warned of a shortage of medical supplies, including anesthesia drugs and sutures, according to the AP. The American University of Beirut Medical Center, one of the most prestigious hospitals in the Middle East, has laid off hundreds of workers in recent weeks. Some people injured in the explosions were turned away from hospitals because the buildings sustained too much damage or were already at capacity, Agence France-Presse reported. Several hospitals are asking for blood donations to meet an overwhelming need, according to reports.

Getty Images A helicopter puts out a fire Tuesday at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

MARWAN TAHTAH/AFP via Getty Images A wounded man is helped as he walks through debris in Beirut's Gemmayzeh district Tuesday.

Hasan Shaban/Bloomberg via Getty Images Firefighters carry an injured person from the scene of the explosion.