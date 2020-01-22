To say that Lady Gaga’s musical comeback has been hotly anticipated is an understatement for many Little Monsters, but excitement reached fever pitch after her reported new single leaked on Tuesday night.
It had previously been claimed the superstar was preparing to release new single Stupid Love next month, but a full high-quality version of the track has somehow made its way online earlier than intended.
The song is thought to be the lead single from her forthcoming sixth album – nicknamed LG6 among fans – and sees Gaga return to her pop roots after going country on her last solo release, Joanne.
And while we will have to wait to hear the finished, final version, it seems like fans are already in stupid love with the track...
Gaga suffered a similar leak back in 2013 while she was readying herself to debut Applause.
It led to her declaring a “pop emergency” and releasing the track early, but so far there’s no word from Gaga or her camp on whether she will do the same with Stupid Love.
Other details about her new album have also started to surface in the press, with reports Gaga has given writing credits to members of N-Dubz on two tracks.
According to The Sun, a song called Feels So Good lists Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa as writers alongside US rapper Ty Dolla $ign, songwriter Toby Gad and herself.
This has sparked speculation she may have sampled one of their songs.
Tulisa is reportedly also credited on Chances, suggesting the pair have written together.
Of course, this would not be Tulisa’s first big writing credit.
In 2018, she famously won a five-year legal battle against will.i.am and Britney Spears over their hit single, Scream And Shout.
Tulisa maintained that she helped write the track, which reached the number one spot in the UK singles chart in 2013, but was left out of the writing credits, meaning she hadn’t made any money from it.
As a result of the legal battle, she was named one of the song’s co-writers, alongside will.i.am, Jef Martens and Jean Baptiste, and was awarded 10% of the worldwide publishing rights and income made from it.