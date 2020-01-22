To say that Lady Gaga’s musical comeback has been hotly anticipated is an understatement for many Little Monsters, but excitement reached fever pitch after her reported new single leaked on Tuesday night. It had previously been claimed the superstar was preparing to release new single Stupid Love next month, but a full high-quality version of the track has somehow made its way online earlier than intended. The song is thought to be the lead single from her forthcoming sixth album – nicknamed LG6 among fans – and sees Gaga return to her pop roots after going country on her last solo release, Joanne.

And while we will have to wait to hear the finished, final version, it seems like fans are already in stupid love with the track...

I’m so ready for a summer of Gaga! #stupidlove — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) January 22, 2020

If a demo of #StupidLove broke the internet, imagine the announcement with the official release🔥#LadyGaga is back to save again pop music pic.twitter.com/6QgsOO3FvY — #LG6 (@MatteMonsteh) January 22, 2020

FREAK OUT, FREAK OUT, FREAK OUT!



LOOK AT ME NOWWWWWWw,



CUS ALL I EVER WANTED WAS LOOOOVVVVEEE #STUPIDLOVEpic.twitter.com/XCfmxpKGWY — Jonathan (@_jfairley) January 21, 2020

Can’t stop listening to stupid love, send help pic.twitter.com/i13hUlcRnI — chriX (@wheresmywigg) January 22, 2020

Lady Gaga returning with Stupid Love to save pop music pic.twitter.com/BRmnokKnMh — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 21, 2020

A decent song by a decent popstar. That’s what it’s all about. — Peter Robinson (@Popjustice) January 21, 2020

Promised myself I wouldn't listen to the Gaga leak...



WHAT.A.BOP...#StupidLovepic.twitter.com/4z8kihQlQh — Gary McAllister (@Gary_McAllister) January 21, 2020

everyone coming back to stan after months of silence and makeup #StupidLove#LG6pic.twitter.com/mAKnZ2DsJB — ßr∞klyn (@bklynightadieu) January 21, 2020

LADY GAGA CAME BACK TO POP MUSIC AND IT’S BLOODY GOOD — Regan Okey (@reganokey) January 21, 2020

Gaga suffered a similar leak back in 2013 while she was readying herself to debut Applause. It led to her declaring a “pop emergency” and releasing the track early, but so far there’s no word from Gaga or her camp on whether she will do the same with Stupid Love.

POP MUSIC EMERGENCY #0DAYSTillAPPLAUSE MY NEW SINGLE COMES OUT TODAY. 911 SPREAD THIS MESSAGE — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 12, 2013

Other details about her new album have also started to surface in the press, with reports Gaga has given writing credits to members of N-Dubz on two tracks. According to The Sun, a song called Feels So Good lists Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa as writers alongside US rapper Ty Dolla $ign, songwriter Toby Gad and herself. This has sparked speculation she may have sampled one of their songs. Tulisa is reportedly also credited on Chances, suggesting the pair have written together.

