Lady Gaga has gone public with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky.
The Oscar-winning singer is thought to have been dating Michael since late last year, with Page Six reporting they met at a birthday party for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker in December.
Having been spotted kissing on New Year’s Eve, Gaga has now confirmed the romance, posting the first photo of her new beau on Instagram late on Monday night.
Alongside a photo of herself seated on Michael’s lap, Gaga wrote: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”
The two were in Miami for the Super Bowl, which also saw Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowing audiences around the world with their Halftime Show.
Gaga performed her own Halftime Show spectacular back in 2017, shortly before the release of A Star Is Born, which earned her a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards and a win in the Best Original Song category.
Michael is the CEO of The Parker Company, which looks after Sean Parker’s various charities and organisations, including the Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy, which he runs.
Gaga has previously been linked to club prompter Lüc Carl and actor Taylor Kinney, to whom she was engaged until their split in July 2016.
Since then, Gaga was also engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, but their relationship ended in February last year.
The singer’s fans are currently on tenterhooks awaiting her return the music scene, after rumoured comeback single Stupid Love leaked online, hinting at a more pop-oriented sound than heard on her last studio album, Joanne, or A Star Is Born cuts Shallow, Always Remember Us This Way and I’ll Never Love Again.