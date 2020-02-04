Lady Gaga has gone public with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky. The Oscar-winning singer is thought to have been dating Michael since late last year, with Page Six reporting they met at a birthday party for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker in December. Having been spotted kissing on New Year’s Eve, Gaga has now confirmed the romance, posting the first photo of her new beau on Instagram late on Monday night. Alongside a photo of herself seated on Michael’s lap, Gaga wrote: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Lady Gaga