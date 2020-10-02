Kylie Jenner is using her bikini photos to get fans to register to vote, and apparently it’s working.

The reality TV star shared a link to Vote.org’s online tool on her Instagram, directing fans to the link with a saucy series of photos of herself in a bathing suit.

“But are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio ... let’s make a plan to vote together,” Jenner wrote earlier this week.

The US online voter registration and verification tool saw a massive surge in use after Jenner endorsed it on her page, a spokesperson told The Hill. It had a whopping 1,500% increase in users over the previous day after Jenner posted.

“Following Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post, the surge in interactions with Vote.org’s registration verification tool speaks to an energy among young Americans who want to make sure their voices are heard this election,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a statement to the outlet.

“By making voting easier, and in turn, getting more people to vote, we create a stronger, more representative democracy,” she added.

Jenner’s older sister Khloe Kardashian said that she registered in response to her post, as did many others.

The KarJenners’ relationship with politics has been all over the map in recent years. Many of the Kardashians have spoken out against Trump, but Caitlyn Jenner has long outwardly supported the president, as has Kanye West.