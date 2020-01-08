Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Disconnected' Posts After Addressing Australia Fires

The reality star and cosmetics billionaire was called “disconnected from reality” for writing on her Instagram story that the massive animal death toll “breaks my heart” ― and then later posting an image of her new Louis Vuitton mink slippers.

Kylie Jenner drew scorn on Twitter for her response to the devastating fires currently ravaging Australia and its wildlife.

Kylie Jenner wearing MINK fur slippers on the same day after posting how her heart is broken hearing the news about animals in Australia. pic.twitter.com/zvXlNbitqc

The wildfires are estimated to have taken the lives of more than 1 billion animals and 25 people, and have destroyed or damaged more than 2,000 homes. Nearly 31,000 square miles ― an area about the size of Austria ― have burned so far.

Jenner and her sisters in the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been slammed for their response to the fires, with many arguing they’re not doing enough to help with the wealth they have. Kim Kardashian West addressed this backlash on Twitter, telling fans: “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.”

As for Jenner, she’s remained quiet on the pushback she’s gotten. Here’s what people have been saying about the whole thing: