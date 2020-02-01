Kunal Kamra Sends Legal Notice To IndiGo, Seeks Rs 25 lakh Compensation

Facebook Kamra is seeking a compensation of Rs 25 lakh on account of the “mental pain and agony” suffered by him as well as the losses incurred due to cancellation of his scheduled shows.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday sent a legal notice to IndiGo after the airline banned him from flying with it for a period of six months after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight. Kamra is seeking a compensation of Rs 25 lakh on account of the “mental pain and agony” suffered by him as well as the losses incurred due to cancellation of his scheduled shows, according to Live Law. According to the legal notice, the comedian has asked for his six-month flying ban to be revoked “with immediate effect”, as well as an “unconditional apology” to be published in newspapers, TV channels and social media platforms. On Tuesday, IndiGo had tweeted that the airline was suspending Kamra from flying for a period of six months “as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour”.

You’re love & support is helping me go legal against @IndiGo6E



Also Lawmen & White have taken this fight to court for me as special case,



To all artists out there don’t fear there are enough good people in society to always support the constitution...https://t.co/5kCrkKn0l3 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 1, 2020

According to a report published by The Indian Express on Saturday, at least two airlines, AirAsia India and Vistara, refused to act upon Puri’s tweet because it would have gone against the CAR rules. Sources told the Express that deviating from the rules would require “written instructions” from the government. According to the regulations, even if Kamra was found guilty of a Level 1 violation, for unruly behaviour including verbal harassment, the maximum punishment he could be given is a ban of three months.