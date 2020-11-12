Attorney General Gives Consent To Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against Kunal Kamra

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave his permission to initiate contempt proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his tweets against the Supreme Court.

[BREAKING] Attorney General KK Venugopal grants consent to initiate contempt proceedings against stand up comic artist @kunalkamra88 AG states that tweets by Kamra "were highly objectionable." pic.twitter.com/YSH1wdeZDQ

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee had reportedly sought to initiate contempt proceedings for four of Kamra’s tweets over Supreme Court granting interim bail to Arnab Goswami and had written to Venugopal seeking his consent.

In his letter, Siddiquee said that during the course of the proceedings and also subsequent to the verdict, Kamra “published a series of tweets to scandalise the Supreme Court”, according to LiveLaw.

“If this kind of unruly and salacious statements are allowed to go unchecked, influencers having millions of social media followers would start making reckless allegations and diabolical statements against the judges,” he added.

Siddiquee, according to Bar and Bench, also highlighted that Kamra had posted a morphed picture of Supreme Court building, giving it an orange tint and depicting a BJP flag hoisted in the foyer of the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, two other lawyers based in Pune, and a law student also sought Venugopal’s consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra, according to Bar and Bench.