19 Killed In KSRTC Bus-Lorry Collision Near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Nineteen people, including six women, were killed when a Kerala state government bus collided head-on with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu’s Avanashi town in Tirupur district, 40 kms from Coimbatore, on Thursday, officials said.

The KSRTC bus was going to Ernakulam from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbator-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, police said.

Of the 48 passengers in the bus, 19 died on the spot and remaining sustained injuries. Most of the deceased hail from Thrissur and Palakkad districts, Malayala Manorama reported.

Twenty-three people were injured in the accident and admitted to Avinashi Hospital and Coimbatore District Hospital, Manorama’s report said.

“The KSRTC MD has been asked to look into the reason for the accident,” Kerala’s transport minister AK Saseendran said.

Palakkad SP G Shivavikram told Manorama that the autopsy on the dead will be only be conducted once they are identified.

For more details, KSRTC has put out the following phone numbers:

Palakkad unit officer, Ubaid: 9495099910

Control room: 0471-2463799, 9447071021

Tirupur district collector said those in need of assistance could call Alagarasan on 7708331194 for help.