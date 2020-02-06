Kristen Bell Gets Resourceful After Daughter Washes Her Hair With Vaseline

Kristen Bell wasn’t ready for this jelly.

On Monday, “The Good Place” star took to her Instagram stories to share quite the parenting predicament — one of her young daughters decided to play stylist with a whole lot petroleum jelly.

“My daughter just washed her hair with Vaseline and I can’t get it out,” a visibly flustered Bell told her followers.

She then pleaded for help:

“Has this ever happened to anyone? Does anyone have any tips on how to get it out?”