Kota Infant Death Toll Crosses 104, Brazen Gehlot Says 'Lowest Figures' In 5 Years

Amid political blame game over the death of infants in Rajasthan’s Kota, reports suggest that four more infants have died in the first two days of January, taking the death toll to 104.
According to a report in Indian Today, the death toll stands at 104 at the JK Lon Hospital in Kota.
This means that 104 children have died in Kota in 33 days.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot brazenly dismissed criticism saying this was the lowest number of infant deaths in five years.
Ashok Gehlot reportedly told India Today TV, “Some people are, intentionally or unknowingly, indulging in mischief regarding the situation in Kota. I spoke with the union health minister today and informed him that in 5 to 6 years, the lowest figures are coming now, that is how wonderful the arrangements have been.”
This comes even as the Congress has received severe criticism from other parties over the deaths.
Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati demanded the Gehlot’s resignation.
PTI quoted her as saying, “This is highly shameful.”
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi saying despite being a mother she couldn’t see the pain being caused because of these deaths.
A PTI report on Thursday said the Centre would send a high-level team comprising experts from AIIMS, Jodhpur and health economists to the hospital to prevent further deaths.
The health economists will reportedly look into the gaps in the infrastructure of the hospital to ascertain how much funds will be required for strengthening it.
“The team members will visit JK Lon Hospital and Medical College, Kota along with state government officials from January 3 and submit a detailed report,” a statement issued by the health ministry said.
Vardhan has also written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, assuring him of all assistance and urging for measures to stop the deaths of children at the hospital.
Union health ministry officials have said that a preliminary probe revealed that 70% of important equipment, including infusion pumps, warmers, oxymeters, nebulisers, meant for newborns, were not in a working condition at the JK Lon hospital and there was a paucity of staff in the paediatrics department.
A recent review also revealed that the mortality rate at the hospital was 20.2% in 2019, as against the 14.3% in the preceding two years, an official said, adding that this meant one in five infants admitted to the hospital last year died from preventable causes.
The ministry was yet to receive a formal report from the state in the matter, the official said.
Besides, another committee also pointed out that the deaths could be due to a lack of oxygen pipelines in the hospital and also because of extreme cold conditions, a senior health ministry official said.
(With PTI inputs)