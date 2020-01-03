Kota Infant Death Toll Crosses 104, Brazen Gehlot Says 'Lowest Figures' In 5 Years

Hindustan Times via Getty Images JAIPUR, INDIA - DECEMBER 16: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a press conference on the occasion of completion of one year of congress lead state government, at CM residence on December 16, 2019 in Jaipur, India. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Amid political blame game over the death of infants in Rajasthan’s Kota, reports suggest that four more infants have died in the first two days of January, taking the death toll to 104.

According to a report in Indian Today, the death toll stands at 104 at the JK Lon Hospital in Kota.

This means that 104 children have died in Kota in 33 days.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot brazenly dismissed criticism saying this was the lowest number of infant deaths in five years.

Ashok Gehlot reportedly told India Today TV, “Some people are, intentionally or unknowingly, indulging in mischief regarding the situation in Kota. I spoke with the union health minister today and informed him that in 5 to 6 years, the lowest figures are coming now, that is how wonderful the arrangements have been.”

This comes even as the Congress has received severe criticism from other parties over the deaths.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati demanded the Gehlot’s resignation.

PTI quoted her as saying, “This is highly shameful.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi saying despite being a mother she couldn’t see the pain being caused because of these deaths.