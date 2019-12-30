Anti-CAA Kolam Outside Homes Of MK Stalin, Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Monday shared photos of kolam drawn as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside his home in Chennai. Similar designs were also drawn in front of party MP Kanimozhi’s house.

‘We don’t want CAA-NRC’ was painted outside Kanimozhi’s house with two kolam designs on the sides, according to The News Minute, because rain would have washed away the rice or lime stone powder which are usually used for the designs.

This comes a day after at least five people were detained for drawing kolams with anti-CAA slogans in Chennai. A senior police official told PTI they were picked up for holding the protest without permission.

“We warned them and later let them off,” the police official added.

One of those detained, Gayathri, told The News Minute, “Is it wrong to draw kolam? We’re only doing it outside homes and not on public roads. How can this be unlawful assembly? I have the right to express my dissent.” If they don’t like the kolam they can always remove it, she added, “why should they detain us?”

The DMK had also hit out at the state government over the police action, saying the detained persons were only exercising their right to protest.

DMK sources told PTI Kanimozhi had asked the party’s Women’s Wing members to draw kolams outside their homes with slogans “NO CAA, NO NRC”.

(With PTI inputs)