Kobe Bryant Wasn't A Myth Or A Monster. He Was Human.

LOS ANGELES ― When John-Lancaster Finley learned of Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday, he was left to mourn a man who was a major part of his childhood. As a Black kid growing up in Southern California, Finley looked up to Bryant. When he and his friends played ball, they pretended to be the NBA star. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard made them feel like they could do anything. But Finley’s grief had an undercurrent of anger. The fact that Bryant had been accused of rape in 2003 weighed on him, especially since Finley now works as an anti-sexual assault advocate. On Monday, the 25-year-old left work early to sit near a basketball court and reckon with his contradictory feelings. He wished Bryant had always been that strong version of himself captured in so many bedroom-wall posters. Why couldn’t he have been perfect? “Having to accept that deep humanity of Kobe is a very, very hard and arduous thing to do,” he said. “These icons and idols are also just humans.” Over the past few days, the same struggle Finley grappled with has played out, on- and offline and on a grand scale, with much less nuanced results. In Los Angeles, the mood was somber following the crash. Buses flashed “RIP KOBE” in addition to their route numbers; landmarks, including the LAX pylons and City Hall, were lit in the Lakers’ colors of purple and gold. Many sported their Lakers jerseys, proudly repping Bryant’s numbers, 8 and 24. It seemed everyone was talking about the tragedy, or at least thinking about it. As people mourned publicly, two divergent narratives about the athlete’s legacy emerged. Kobe Bryant was a hero, said one. Kobe Bryant was a rapist undeserving of praise, said the other. The mudslinging became so toxic that a Washington Post journalist received death threats and was forced to seek safety in a hotel room after tweeting out a 2016 investigation into Bryant’s sexual assault allegation on Sunday. The flow of online tributes from high-profile figures like former President Barack Obama was disrupted by others who wanted Bryant’s rape allegations to define his legacy. Bryant’s death has brought up complicated and uncomfortable questions, ones that have become more common in the Me Too era: How do we reckon with beloved people who do horrible things? How do we make space for the pain survivors feel, and for how much Bryant meant to sports fans and the Black community and other people of color?

Illustration: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost; Photos: Getty

“For me, as a 31-year-old Black woman, Kobe is such a huge part of my culture,” said Danielle Cadet, managing editor of Refinery29’s Unbothered and On Her Turf and a former HuffPost editor. As a kid, she had Bryant posters on her bedroom wall, and she grew up wanting to wear his jerseys. Cadet didn’t just see him as an elite athlete; she saw him as “an incredible human.” But she worried that posting about her grief might suggest she was being insensitive to survivors of sexual violence. Miles Brinkley has also been trying to balance his personal pain with the pain that Bryant’s accuser, and victims everywhere, must be feeling in the wake of his death. “Kobe Byrant was my childhood,” said the 24-year-old, who lives in San Francisco. Brinkley was 6 years old when he first watched the NBA All-Star play in person, and said Bryant’s performance “took my breath away... It was like this is a magic show.” The player’s death has left a huge hole in his life, but he’s determined “not to erase the bad” aspects of Bryant’s legacy. “He did change a woman’s life forever in a very awful way, and that doesn’t go away,” Brinkley said. “He’s a legend but he’s not above being human.” Evette Dionne described grieving Bryant’s death as “one of the most difficult things I’ve struggled with in a very long time.” Dionne, the editor-in-chief of Bitch Media, said Bryant was always part of her life, and that her older brother who played high school basketball worshipped the former Laker. She feels protective of what he means to the Black community, but as a feminist, she takes his sexual assault allegations very seriously. “I’m struggling and, in many respects, failing to articulate and hold space for both those things,” she said. Perhaps the biggest homage to Bryant continues to grow outside the Los Angeles Staples Center ― known as “the house that Kobe built” ― where people lined up on Friday for the Lakers’ first game since news of Bryant’s death. And some of Bryant’s most die-hard fans weren’t eager to dwell on the basketball legend’s less celebrated history. Wendy Walker, a 40-year-old Los Angeles native, said Bryant made her feel “proud of being from L.A.” When asked about the accusations against Bryant, Walker said: “Yes, that was something in his life that happened, but that’s not what this is about.” “It’s about celebrating” a player “who changed the whole dynamic of basketball,” she said. “He gave us a hell of a ride. His name speaks for itself. That was a glitch in his life, but we all make mistakes and he paid his dues. It’s about the person he was after that. What did he do after that? So much.” Brandon Ocampl, from Lakewood, California, came to Staples with his wife and daughter to memorialize a man who he said meant “everything to him.” “I idolized him no matter where I was. Watching his games always felt like home to me,” he said, tearing up. When asked about the allegations against Bryant, Ocampl paused briefly. “Any time Kobe’s name comes up, you have to look at everything in totality, and obviously that’s always going to be there,” he said. But he said this week is a time to mourn. “It’s surreal that this is happening,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s been therapeutic to see everyone come together and see [the] impact and reach he’s had, especially here in L.A.”

Saba Hamedy This mural, by artist Jules Muck, is among the many homages to Kobe Bryant splashed across walls all over Los Angeles since the death of the athlete, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.