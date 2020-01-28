Kobe Bryant To Be Honored On A Time Magazine Cover

The publication announced Monday that it will memorialize the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player with a commemorative cover, to hit stands on Friday, Jan. 31.

Kobe Bryant will take the spotlight on an upcoming Time magazine cover.

Bryant and eight other people — including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna — tragically died on Sunday after the famous basketball player’s helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles. Bryant was 41.

The black-and-white Time cover features an image of Bryant from the back. The angle was seemingly chosen to highlight the retired basketball player’s No. 24 jersey. Bryant appears to be bowing to an audience as a spotlight shines on him from above.

“Kobe Bryant,” reads the only text on the cover. “1978 – 2020.”

People on social media responded to Bryant’s death with an outpouring of grief. Many also took time to honor Gianna, who like her father was a basketball player: