Kiss Less, Face Away: Your Guide To Covid-Safe Sex

Charlene Douglas, sex coach, therapist, and founder of The Intimacy Coach tells HuffPost UK you could “potentially be giving yourself a death sentence” by sleeping with somebody you don’t really know.

But, some say if people are out having casual sex anyway, they might as well learn to do it safely. “It’s unrealistic to ask everyone to abstain from sex indefinitely, whether in ‘established’ relationships or not,” said a spokesperson from the charity, The Terrence Higgins Trust.

So how’s best to do it safely?

Choose solo sex. The safest option, of course, is to opt for solo sex – a.k.a masturbation. (No, it’s not the same, we know). Take this time to (re)discover parts of your body. “Your best sexual partner during the Covid-19 pandemic is yourself,” the Terrence Higgins Trust advised.

Douglas adds: “Do what works for you. It’s not for everyone, but explore your own body, as well as a range of toys available. Have fun creating different sensations, use the time to try out different toys, and learn about what you like sexually.”

Do it with someone you trust.

“To add to the guidelines, trust is the biggest thing,” says Douglas. “Ideally, have sex with a partner you live with, or someone that you know. If not, really know what you’re getting yourself into. Be sure to have that conversation whether they have symptoms or if they live with vulnerable people.”

Matt Valentine-Chase, sex coach and therapist, says to be extra safe, you could take temperatures prior to any encounter.

Avoid kissing and wear a face covering.

Last month, charity The Terrence Higgins Trust published a guide on how to have sex safely – and their advice still stands: people should avoid kissing, wear a face covering and choose positions that are safer. And Valentine-Chase, adds to be extra safe, you could wear gloves, too.

Of course, adds Douglas, “the issue is without kissing, touching or massaging it takes away from the intimacy, the build-up sex that leads up penetrative sex and different positions”.