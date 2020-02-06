SMPGlobe Photos / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx Kirk Douglas in Spartacus in 1960.

American actor Kirk Douglas, one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s golden age, has died aged 103. Douglas is best known for films including Spartacus and Ace In The Hole, and his explosive acting style and masculine persona established him as a leading man throughout the 1950s. He died on Wednesday, according to his son Michael, also a Hollywood actor. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael’s statement said. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Douglas made more than 90 movies in a career that stretched across seven decades. He was born Issur Danielovitch in Amsterdam, New York, in 1916 to mother Bryna and Herschel Danielovitch, Jewish immigrants from what is today Belarus. He endured an impoverished childhood and legally changed his name to Kirk Douglas before joining the US Navy during the Second World War. He made his film debut in 1946 noir The Strange Love Of Martha Ivers, opposite Barbara Stanwyck. He also played a major role in breaking the Hollywood blacklist - actors, directors and writers who were shunned professionally because of links to the communist movement in the 1950s. Douglas said he was more proud of that than any film he made. His first best actor Oscar nomination came for his role in 1949 boxing drama Champion, while his second was in recognition of his part in 1952’s The Bad And The Beautiful, in which he starred opposite Lana Turner. His third followed for the 1956 biopic Lust For Life, in which he portrayed Vincent Van Gogh. But it is for 1960 historical epic Spartacus for which Douglas is best known. He partnered with the then relatively unknown director Stanley Kubrick to play the leader of a slave revolt in ancient Rome. Spartacus features one of the most quoted scenes in cinema. Towards the end of the film the captured slaves are told to identify Spartacus in exchange for leniency – they respond by all claiming to be Spartacus, sealing their own fate. It is a scene that has been endlessly imitated and parodied, most notably by Monty Python’s Life of Brian in 1979.

514399GLOBE PHOTOS/MEDIAPUNCH/MEDIAPUNCH/IPX Kirk and Michael Douglas in 2007.