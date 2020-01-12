If you can’t stand the jealousy, get out of Kim Kardashian’s kitchen.

The reality show star took fans on an Instagram story video tour of her refrigerators and pantries Wednesday, prompting plenty of envy on Twitter. (See the clip below.)

Kim K showed off her bounty after negative reactions to a previous image she posted showing her in front of a sparsely filled refrigerator. That photo, she wrote, left fans wondering how she feeds her four kids.

And, boy, did she show ’em: